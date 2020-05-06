Home haircutting tips all guys should know before grabbing those clippers
It was all good and well taking clippers to your head just to neaten things up a little until your next barber's appointment, but with the current lockdown situation things are getting a bit hairy.
You’re lucky if your go-to style is a chiskop because hair maintenance isn’t that hard if you have a good set of clippers in your arsenal. But for other styles, things are a bit trickier.
Be sure to read these tips before you attempt a DIY haircut:
1. SET UP A DUAL MIRROR SITUATION
Unless you're locked down with your partner, you’re going to need a bit of help getting to the back of your head. Use two mirrors to be able to see what’s going on back there. Ideally, you need a mirror mounted on a wall behind you and the second one should be a handheld mirror in front of you.
2. WASH AND CONDITION HAIR FIRST
Hair is easier to trim when it’s clean, so make sure you give yourself a good starting point. Dirty hair contains product build-up and can be tangled, so avoid clippers getting caught in hair and giving you an uneven trim by first washing hair and detangling to ensure the clippers glide smoothly over.
3. START FROM THE TOP
The crown of the head is the star of our overall haircut, so make sure you nail this part first. Beginning at the top also allows you to see the overall "mood" of your haircut. Follow suit when you trim the sides and neckline.
Always trim longer than you normally would - to give you some leeway if you mess up and need to trim again. It’s better to trim gradually and leave room for error than be overzealous.
4. FINISH STRONG
Once you're satisfied with your trim, run your head under lukewarm water to remove any hair that’s fallen on the neck, then pat dry with a towel.
If you have thick Afro-texture hair that you need to comb out, doing so will also help to make your hair more manageable before styling. We'd also recommend applying a leave-in conditioner to damp hair and sealing in moisture with a few drops of oil for softer, nourished hair.
PS: Don’t forget to apply some beard oil to your beard after trimming to give it a soft, healthy shine.
• This article is adapted from one originally published on SowetanLIVE. Visit the SMag section for all the latest lifestyle news.