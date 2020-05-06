The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Home haircutting tips all guys should know before grabbing those clippers

Nokubonga Thusi Beauty editor
06 May 2020 - 09:32
Start at the top when trimming at home - this allows you to see the overall "mood" of your haircut.
Start at the top when trimming at home - this allows you to see the overall "mood" of your haircut.
Image: 123RF/milkos

It was all good and well taking clippers to your head just to neaten things up a little until your next barber's appointment, but with the current lockdown situation things are getting a bit hairy.

You’re lucky if your go-to style is a chiskop because hair maintenance isn’t that hard if you have a good set of clippers in your arsenal. But for other styles, things are a bit trickier.

Be sure to read these tips before you attempt a DIY haircut:

1. SET UP A DUAL MIRROR SITUATION

Unless you're locked down with your partner, you’re going to need a bit of help getting to the back of your head. Use two mirrors to be able to see what’s going on back there. Ideally, you need a mirror mounted on a wall behind you and the second one should be a handheld mirror in front of you.

2. WASH AND CONDITION HAIR FIRST

Hair is easier to trim when it’s clean, so make sure you give yourself a good starting point. Dirty hair contains product build-up and can be tangled, so avoid clippers getting caught in hair and giving you an uneven trim by first washing hair and detangling to ensure the clippers glide smoothly over.

SNAPS | #Coronacuts: These home hair cuts went horribly wrong

Brave enough to take clippers or scissors to your hair? You'll think twice after seeing what happened to these guys.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

3. START FROM THE TOP

The crown of the head is the star of our overall haircut, so make sure you nail this part first. Beginning at the top also allows you to see the overall "mood" of your haircut. Follow suit when you trim the sides and neckline.

Always trim longer than you normally would - to give you some leeway if you mess up and need to trim again. It’s better to trim gradually and leave room for error than be overzealous.

4. FINISH STRONG

Once you're satisfied with your trim, run your head under lukewarm water to remove any hair that’s fallen on the neck, then pat dry with a towel.

If you have thick Afro-texture hair that you need to comb out, doing so will also help to make your hair more manageable before styling. We'd also recommend applying a leave-in conditioner to damp hair and sealing in moisture with a few drops of oil for softer, nourished hair.

PS: Don’t forget to apply some beard oil to your beard after trimming to give it a soft, healthy shine.

• This article is adapted from one originally published on SowetanLIVE. Visit the SMag section for all the latest lifestyle news.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Gents, healthier-looking winter skin is 3 simple steps away

Beauty editor Nokubonga Thusi tells you how to update to your skin care routine
Lifestyle
2 years ago

Can't grow a beard? There's a weave for that

Fake facial hair has come along way, so there's nothing stopping you from living your best bearded life except perhaps pride
Lifestyle
9 months ago

Balding men are exploring weaves to enjoy good hair days

Siyabonga Sokhela was just 24 when he started to go bald.
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | No beer? No problem! Cape Town man uses drone to collect beer from a ... Food
  2. REVIEW | 'How to Steal a County' is a gripping breakdown of the state capture ... Lifestyle
  3. Challenge yourself: can you nail this fun general knowledge quiz? Lifestyle
  4. Behind the seams of Lindiwe's killer fashion on 'The River' The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. How to easily brew your own beer using pineapple, ginger or sorghum Food

Latest Videos

Covid-19: Muzukidz are keeping the dream alive
''The lockdown has been brutal" - Vendor arrested for selling atchar 'shunned' ...