IN SNAPS | Adele's incredible weight loss journey
Musician Adele has shocked her fans once again with her dramatic weight loss. She posted a snap on her Instagram for the first time this year and shared a birthday pic showing herself in a figure-hugging black dress.
Earlier this year, fans got a glimpse into the British singer's transformation when pictures of her looking slimmer than ever circulated on social media. They were taken from Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 2020 Oscar party.
Her up-do accentuated her slimmer face and her animal-print dress showed her snatched figure.
Here are eight shots of the 'Hello' hitmaker's incredible transformation:
Birthday snap: May 2020
February 2020
October 2019
May 2019
This is 31...thank fucking god 💀 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually 😂 Bunch of fucking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh ❤️