The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

IN SNAPS | Adele's incredible weight loss journey

07 May 2020 - 06:22 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Once known for her fuller figure, UK singer Adele showed off her dramatic weight loss in a recent birthday snap.
Once known for her fuller figure, UK singer Adele showed off her dramatic weight loss in a recent birthday snap.
Image: Reuters

Musician Adele has shocked her fans once again with her dramatic weight loss. She posted a snap on her Instagram for the first time this year and shared a birthday pic showing herself in a figure-hugging black dress.

Earlier this year, fans got a glimpse into the British singer's transformation when pictures of her looking slimmer than ever circulated on social media. They were taken from Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 2020 Oscar party.

Her up-do accentuated her slimmer face and her animal-print dress showed her snatched figure.

Here are eight shots of the 'Hello' hitmaker's incredible transformation:

Birthday snap: May 2020

February 2020

October 2019

May 2019

View this post on Instagram

This is 31...thank fucking god 💀 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually 😂 Bunch of fucking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh ❤️

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

October 2017

March 2017

View this post on Instagram

Auckland / Mt Smart Stadium / Mar 25

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

September 2016

View this post on Instagram

Boston, MA / TD Garden / Sept 15

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

December 2015

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas x

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

MORE:

Has Adele moved on after divorce?

A split and a new romance? Could there be a new album loading?
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Cassper Nyovest on his weight gain: My ability to gain weight needs to do something for me at some point

The rapper believes he'd flourish if he was a member of the Bodi tribe in Ethiopia.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Sophie Ndaba honoured by 'lockdown' praise: 'God is showing my haters I didn’t die, I’m just restored'

Sophie deserves all the awards!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | No beer? No problem! Cape Town man uses drone to collect beer from a ... Food
  2. Challenge yourself: can you nail this fun general knowledge quiz? Lifestyle
  3. Register for Sunday Times Top Brands Quiz — spot prizes up for grabs! Lifestyle
  4. REVIEW | 'How to Steal a County' is a gripping breakdown of the state capture ... Lifestyle
  5. How to easily brew your own beer using pineapple, ginger or sorghum Food

Latest Videos

Covid-19: Muzukidz are keeping the dream alive
''The lockdown has been brutal" - Vendor arrested for selling atchar 'shunned' ...