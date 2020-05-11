IN PICS | Sho Madjozi clones take over social media in celebration of the star's birthday

The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

11 May 2020 - 13:16 By Nomvelo Masango
Sho Madjozi’s style is colourful, bold and authentically African.
Image: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images via Getty Images

In light of lockdown, award-winning rapper Sho Madjozi decided to celebrate her birthday a little differently this year. The John Cena hitmaker, who turned 28 on Saturday, invited her fans to dress up as her and post snaps of their looks on social media along with the hashtag #ShoMadjoziDay.

Sho's colourful braids and bold Tsonga-inspired outfits have become her signature, setting her apart from everybody else in the industry.

With Sho's style being so fun and free-spirited, it's no surprise that many of her followers were only too happy to accept her dress-up challenge. The star gave away prizes in the form of cash, data and airtime for the outfits she found the most impressive.

Here are some of the best fan looks from #ShoMadjoziDay:

