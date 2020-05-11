IN PICS | Sho Madjozi clones take over social media in celebration of the star's birthday
The 'John Cena' hitmaker invited fans to dress up as her for #ShoMadjoziDay
In light of lockdown, award-winning rapper Sho Madjozi decided to celebrate her birthday a little differently this year. The John Cena hitmaker, who turned 28 on Saturday, invited her fans to dress up as her and post snaps of their looks on social media along with the hashtag #ShoMadjoziDay.
Sho's colourful braids and bold Tsonga-inspired outfits have become her signature, setting her apart from everybody else in the industry.
For my birthday on the 9th of May I’ll be hosting #ShoMadjoziDay. 💖On Saturday dress up as ME and post your pic with hashtag #shomadjoziDay. I’ll be giving away prizes of data, airtime and straight up cash to the best looks and the funniest ones 😂. Men women young and old and everything in between, you are all invited. Tag someone who would kill this challenge 😁💃🏽
With Sho's style being so fun and free-spirited, it's no surprise that many of her followers were only too happy to accept her dress-up challenge. The star gave away prizes in the form of cash, data and airtime for the outfits she found the most impressive.
Here are some of the best fan looks from #ShoMadjoziDay: