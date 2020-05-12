Three radiance-boosting face masks you can whip up from your pantry

Missing your monthly facial treatments? Are pricey skincare products starting to pinch your pocket? If lockdown is proving to be rough on your skin — and your budget — look no further than your kitchen, where you'll find all sorts of beneficial ingredients that can be crafted into DIY face masks.

Try these simple recipes:

BLEMISH BUSTER

This simple two-ingredient mask is great for combating breakouts. The honey acts as an antibacterial ingredient that fights acne-causing bacteria, while the probiotics in the yoghurt help to balance the skin's natural good bacteria. The lactic acid the yoghurt contains also helps to hydrate and gently resurface the skin.

What you'll need:

1 tbsp natural Greek yoghurt or double cream plain yoghurt

1 tsp raw honey

How to make it:

Mix the yoghurt and honey together in a bowl.

How to use it:

Slather a thick layer of the mask onto the areas of your face that are prone to breakout. Let the mixture sit on the skin for 20 minutes before rinsing off with warm water. Pat your face dry with a wash cloth.