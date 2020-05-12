Three radiance-boosting face masks you can whip up from your pantry
Missing your monthly facial treatments? Are pricey skincare products starting to pinch your pocket? If lockdown is proving to be rough on your skin — and your budget — look no further than your kitchen, where you'll find all sorts of beneficial ingredients that can be crafted into DIY face masks.
Try these simple recipes:
BLEMISH BUSTER
This simple two-ingredient mask is great for combating breakouts. The honey acts as an antibacterial ingredient that fights acne-causing bacteria, while the probiotics in the yoghurt help to balance the skin's natural good bacteria. The lactic acid the yoghurt contains also helps to hydrate and gently resurface the skin.
What you'll need:
1 tbsp natural Greek yoghurt or double cream plain yoghurt
1 tsp raw honey
How to make it:
Mix the yoghurt and honey together in a bowl.
How to use it:
Slather a thick layer of the mask onto the areas of your face that are prone to breakout. Let the mixture sit on the skin for 20 minutes before rinsing off with warm water. Pat your face dry with a wash cloth.
CITRUS PUNCH
Local celebrities and skin experts swear by this dynamite face mask. The yoghurt’s lactic acid will help hydrate and soften your skin, while the vitamin C in the lemon juice will brighten your complexion.
You will need:
2 tbsp natural Greek yoghurt or double cream plain yoghurt
2 tbsp freshly-squeezed lemon juice
How to make it:
Mix the yoghurt and lemon juice in a bowl.
How to use it:
Apply the mask onto your face using a clean flat foundation brush for an even spread. Leave on until the mask dries completely before rinsing off with warm water. Pat your face dry with a wash cloth.
DELICIOUS REPAIRER
Don’t be fooled by its delicious chocolatey appearance, this mask is a pro at repairing the skin as well as at fighting cell damage. The sea salt acts as an antibacterial ingredient, while the olive oil helps to restore lost moisture.
What you'll need:
4 tsp cocoa powder
½ tsp sea salt
2 tsp olive oil
How to make it:
Mix the cocoa powder and sea salt together in a bowl and slowly add the olive oil until the mixture forms a paste.
How to use it:
Apply the mask to your face with your fingers and leave on for 2 to 7 minutes before rinsing off with warm water. Pat your face dry with a wash cloth.