The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Three radiance-boosting face masks you can whip up from your pantry

Nokubonga Thusi Beauty editor
12 May 2020 - 11:00
Apply your DIY face mask with a clean flat foundation brush to ensure even coverage.
Apply your DIY face mask with a clean flat foundation brush to ensure even coverage.
Image: 123RF/belchonock

Missing your monthly facial treatments? Are pricey skincare products starting to pinch your pocket? If lockdown is proving to be rough on your skin — and your budget — look no further than your kitchen, where you'll find all sorts of beneficial ingredients that can be crafted into DIY face masks.

Try these simple recipes:

BLEMISH BUSTER

This simple two-ingredient mask is great for combating breakouts. The honey acts as an antibacterial ingredient that fights acne-causing bacteria, while the probiotics in the yoghurt help to balance the skin's natural good bacteria. The lactic acid the yoghurt contains also helps to hydrate and gently resurface the skin.

What you'll need:

1 tbsp natural Greek yoghurt or double cream plain yoghurt

1 tsp raw honey

How to make it:

Mix the yoghurt and honey together in a bowl.

How to use it:

Slather a thick layer of the mask onto the areas of your face that are prone to breakout. Let the mixture sit on the skin for 20 minutes before rinsing off with warm water. Pat your face dry with a wash cloth.

Many every-day ingredients have beneficial properties that can be harnessed in homemade masks.
Many every-day ingredients have beneficial properties that can be harnessed in homemade masks.
Image: 123RF/Pravit Suwantheerakul

CITRUS PUNCH 

Local celebrities and skin experts swear by this dynamite face mask. The yoghurt’s lactic acid will help hydrate and soften your skin, while the vitamin C in the lemon juice will brighten your complexion.

You will need:

2 tbsp natural Greek yoghurt or double cream plain yoghurt

2 tbsp freshly-squeezed lemon juice

How to make it:

Mix the yoghurt and lemon juice in a bowl.

How to use it:

Apply the mask onto your face using a clean flat foundation brush for an even spread. Leave on until the mask dries completely before rinsing off with warm water. Pat your face dry with a wash cloth.

How to stop your protective face mask from causing your skin to break out

Wearing a face mask whenever you step out the house is good for curbing the spread of Covid-19, but it might not be such good news for your skin — ...
Lifestyle
6 days ago

DELICIOUS REPAIRER 

Don’t be fooled by its delicious chocolatey appearance, this mask is a pro at repairing the skin as well as at fighting cell damage. The sea salt acts as an antibacterial ingredient, while the olive oil helps to restore lost moisture.

What you'll need:

4 tsp cocoa powder

½ tsp sea salt

2 tsp olive oil

How to make it:

Mix the cocoa powder and sea salt together in a bowl and slowly add the olive oil until the mixture forms a paste.

How to use it:

Apply the mask to your face with your fingers and leave on for 2 to 7 minutes before rinsing off with warm water. Pat your face dry with a wash cloth.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 24: Indulge in a luxurious spa bath at home

Make #SelfCareSunday count by pampering yourself with DIY beauty products as you enjoy a leisurely soak in the tub
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Three golden rules for dyeing your hair at home

We know it’s scary but here’s a crash course on how to maintain your hair colour or try out a new temporary hue during this lockdown period — if you ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

The beauty and hair treatments you should and SHOULD NOT try at home

Experts share their thoughts on DIY haircuts, eyebrow plucking, Gelish removal and more
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Sho Madjozi clones take over social media in celebration of the ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. UNITED APART | Watch SA's winning lockdown video & other highlights Lifestyle
  3. How to easily brew your own beer using pineapple, ginger or sorghum Food
  4. Rock 'n' roll pioneer Little Richard dies at age 87 Lifestyle
  5. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | May 10 to 16 2020 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Sanitising by the numbers: What it takes to keep Covid-19 at bay in Gauteng
Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid ...