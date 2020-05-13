Behind the seams of frighteningly good fashion in local horror flick 'Rage'

So how do you dress a teenager who is going on the holiday from hell? We asked makeup artist and stylist Mari Conradie, the mastermind behind the film’s costumes and beauty looks.

How would you best describe the fashion in Rage?

It was inspired by the HBO series Euphoria. It’s got this colourful, next-generation type of style.

Tell us more about putting together outfits for the female teens in the film.

It was quite challenging because obviously you want to dress someone as they would dress themselves for matric rage, but you also had to keep in mind that [horrific things may happen to them on their holiday].

So I consulted with the actors and made their looks as natural as possible, without having to dress them in the typical jeans and T-shirts. Each character ended up having a very specific style.

And the male teens' looks?

I liked the fact that I could go colourful with their looks, because normally you kind of keep men’s wardrobes toned down. I just went all out and paired stripes with stripes and yellows with yellows.