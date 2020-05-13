IN PICS | These quirky face masks will 'frighten' you into social distancing

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic the effectiveness of masks has been under debate, but Icelandic designer Yrurari's knitted face coverings aren't so much to stop airborne droplets as to keep people at a distance by displaying scary tongues or fangs.

The sometimes bizarre creations were inspired by the films and TV shows Yr Johannsdottir, the designer's real name, watched during a self-imposed confinement in March and April.

“The idea is that the masks would be 'scary' because of the rule of keeping the distance,” said Johannsdottir.

“It was a kind of joke approach ... the fabric is not safe or anything, but it would keep people away,” the 27-year-old designer added.

In the small studio she rents in an industrial area of Reykjavik, balls of yarn are piled up on a shelf next to a desk where a dozen of creations, which are knitted to look like grotesque tongues, fangs and less than flattering dental braces.

The most elaborate creations require up to 10 hours of work to complete.