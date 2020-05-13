Top designer JJ Schoeman makes face masks to survive Covid-19 crunch

Famed SA designer JJ Schoeman is making cloth face masks to keep his business alive during the Covid-19 crisis.

Schoeman, who counts among his famous clients Bonang Matheba, Abigail Kubeka, Khanyi Mbau, Jackson Mthembu and former Miss World Rolene Strauss, decided to go the mask route after the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown impacted on his Johannesburg-based business.

“With lockdown in place, we are not able to trade out of the boutique.”

He has had cancellations on bespoke pieces due to events being cancelled.

“I think it was more out of survival mode that we decided to go into the mask business.

“Having that said, let us also be aware that the mask is the hottest thing out there, and making our fashion masks, has given me a new outlet to show my creativity,” said Schoeman.