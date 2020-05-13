The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Top designer JJ Schoeman makes face masks to survive Covid-19 crunch

13 May 2020 - 12:22 By Suthentira Govender
Top designer JJ Schoeman is making cloth face masks to generate an income.
Image: via Facebook

Famed SA designer JJ Schoeman is making cloth face masks to keep his business alive during the Covid-19 crisis.

Schoeman, who counts among his famous clients Bonang Matheba, Abigail Kubeka, Khanyi Mbau, Jackson Mthembu and former Miss World Rolene Strauss, decided to go the mask route after the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown impacted on his Johannesburg-based business.

“With lockdown in place, we are not able to trade out of the boutique.”

He has had cancellations on bespoke pieces due to events being cancelled.

“I think it was more out of survival mode that we decided to go into the mask business.

“Having that said, let us also be aware that the mask is the hottest thing out there, and making our fashion masks, has given me a new outlet to show my creativity,” said Schoeman.

JJ Schoeman's face mask collection
JJ Schoeman's face mask collection
Image: via Instagram

The four-layer cotton print masks include shweshwe print and camouflage and are priced at R80.

“I predict that masks will be around for a long time still, and why not get into it sooner than later.

“I will continue with my fashion business, but have made a couple of changes to my offering.”

Another designer who is making face masks is Tshepho Mohlala, founder of Tshepo Jeanmaker, a brand that is known for its bespoke jeans and other denim wear.

Mohlala's denim masks are selling for R150 for two. With every purchase, two masks will be donated, in partnership with Goodbye Malaria.

