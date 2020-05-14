Braided, weaved, wigged or natural: how to care for your hair in lockdown

If your plans of getting that new wig, fresh box braids or having a professional deep-conditioning treatment done have been hampered by the national lockdown, chances are you're about ready to tear your hair out by now — and you're not alone.

While being housebound has given our hair a welcome break from the damaging styling practices we normally subject it to, that doesn't mean we shouldn't care at all about how it looks or its health.

Don't neglect to wash your hair, no matter the style, agrees Candice Thurston, founder of salon chain Candi & Co.

Equally so, don't let the boredom of lockdown tempt you to be extra creative with your home hairdressing skills — you may live to regret it. Thurston maintains that you should steer clear of trying any salon grade treatments (colour, chemical straightening, relaxer).

So what should you do? Thurston shares some expert hair care advice:

If you have natural hair: