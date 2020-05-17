Will fashion survive the coronavirus pandemic?

As big brands that seemed invulnerable are sinking fast, Lisa Armstrong ponders what the future holds for the fashion industry

Online searches for what to wear for a Zoom party (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/fashion-and-beauty/2020-04-26-how-to-dress-to-impress-from-the-waist-up-for-zoom-dates-and-meetings/), which fashion nostalgia books to read, and lists of the most glamorous fantasy dresses may be way up, but that's not the same as buying.



People look to fashion for escapism and practical tips about dyeing their own hair (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/fashion-and-beauty/2020-05-03-three-golden-rules-for-dyeing-your-hair-at-home/), but they're retreating from the transactional side — understandably, given that people have been in lockdown and many are facing unemployment...