The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

QUIZ | Can you name the designers behind these iconic outfits?

27 May 2020 - 11:31 By Thango Ntwasa and Toni Jaye Singer
Each of these outfits created a stir.
Each of these outfits created a stir.
Image: Getty Images

Every once in a while, an A-lister steps out in an ensemble so jaw-dropping that it becomes a part of fashion history — and not always for the right reasons.

From the spectacularly good to the frighteningly bad, we've rounded up 10 celebrity looks that have become iconic. While you'll no doubt recall each outfit in vivid detail, can you name the designer who created it? Put your best Louboutin-clad foot forward and challenge your fashion knowledge with this fun quiz.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

QUIZ | Challenge yourself: can you correctly identify all 10 of these ingredients?

You may be a fantastic cook, but are you an observant one? Take this fun quiz to find out.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Can you pass this challenging Lifestyle quiz?

Have you got more destinations on your bucket list than the Sunday Times Travel editor? Are you as widely read as our Books editor? Then take this ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Challenge yourself: can you nail this fun general knowledge quiz?

Test your knowledge of all things lifestyle-related, from pop culture and literature to food and language
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Bianca Schoombee opens up about receiving death and rape threats following ... Lifestyle
  2. POLL | What's the first thing you will buy when the booze ban ends? Food
  3. Do you make the best burger? Chef shares hers, see if yours measures up Food
  4. The best movies to stream on Showmax now Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | Hippos, hyenas and wild dogs battle it out for two impalas Travel

Latest Videos

'If I lose my job, I lose my whole life':Lockdown pushes Uber drivers into ...
"If I lose my job, I lose my whole life":Lockdown pushes Uber drivers into ...