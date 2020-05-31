MEN'S SHOPPING | Embrace plaid and unleash your inner punk this winter

Take your fashion cue from Sacai's Autumn/Winter 2020 menswear collection, which embodies a healthy spirit of anarchy. Here's everything you need to get the look

Clockwise from top left:



Jacket R5,999 (online exclusive) Diesel (https://diesel.co.za/)Cap R299 Polo (https://www.polo.co.za/)Kapten & Son sunglasses R1,589 Superbalist (https://superbalist.com/)Necklace R399 Superbalist (https://superbalist.com/)Jacket R150 MRP (https://www.mrp.com/)Plaid shirt R699 Zara (https://www.zara.com/za/)Plaid trousers R899 Zara (https://www.zara.com/za/)Backpack R3,799 Inga Atelier (https://www.ingaatelier.com/)Pringle of Scotland gloves R599 Superbalist (https://superbalist.com/)Skin Notte watch R2,660 Swatch (https://www.swatch.com/en_za/)Trousers R480 Woolworths (https://www.woolworths.co.za/)Plaid scarf R299 Superbalist (https://superbalist.com/)Scarf R199 Woolworths (https://www.woolworths.co.za/)Plaid shirt R140 MRP (https://www.mrp.com/)..