3 women share their top lockdown skincare routine secrets
Take inspiration from these women whose holistic skincare approaches prove that what you put in is what you get out
A self-proclaimed “purveyor of African beauty” and loved for her minimalistic, elegant style – Cassandra’s skin glow is attributed to healthy habits and a lot of TLC.
During lockdown: More than ever, I have been able to really monitor and listen to my body and skin quite closely. My skin has zero FOMO for air-conditioned offices, LED office lights and pollution. I do get a bump here and there, but for the most part, lockdown has been good to me. My skincare journey hasn’t been an easy one but thankfully, lockdown has been quite a good chapter.
The routine: The topical products in my routine haven’t changed significantly in lockdown. What has changed is my diligence, speed and quality of response to my skincare concerns because I’m not in a rush to miss traffic. At some point during lockdown I got too diligent with my exfoliating and could see my pores getting larger. I reduced the frequency and a few days later could see the difference. The extra 10 minutes in the morning and night to examine my skin’s texture, gently massage it and give extra TLC, seems to be working. Typically I would do chemical peels every eight to 10 weeks, but I doubt that will happen anytime soon.
As a result of not getting that deep exfoliation from a peel, I’ve added a toner with AHA (alpha-hydroxy acids) to my routine for the little extra exfoliation. In the past two weeks I started noticing the pores on my nose looked a little clogged.
Before lockdown, I wasn’t using a toner before applying serum, but now I am and masking once a week is now a must. I use a gentle exfoliating mask and then use a hydrating sheet mask.
What has changed is … Being more aware of what I’m eating and drinking in lockdown has naturally heightened. Healthy skin is largely owed to what you put into your body rather than relying on topical products.
Cutting down on alcohol, sugar and reintroducing my daily kefir smoothie as well as cooking all my meals has helped improve skin. We sometimes forget that our skin is one large organ that needs love all around. I’ve introduced dry brushing three times a week and a cold shower once a week. I’m working towards having a cold shower twice a week.
I spend just under R1,000 and about R1,800, when I need serum, which lasts six to eight weeks. If I add a chemical peel to the equation then I spend about R3,000. The only big change is not being able to go to my aesthetician for chemical peels. I’m also quite fortunate in that I do get some awesome products gifted to me.
Skincare secrets: Get the basics right as often possible. Cleanse, hydrate and apply sunscreen. In my view, healthy skin is the goal and glowing skin is the cherry on top. To get glow hydration is important. Having hyaluronic acid in your serum, moisturiser or toner will play a significant role in getting that glow. For overachievers (like myself), a good face mist also works its magic. I currently love my Tata Harper Hydrating Floral Essence (gifted).
Lockdown skincare product you swear by: Right now, my cleanser has been doing the work. I’m using the Goodleaf Hemp Seed Oil Cleanser.
To DIY or not to DIY: I’m nervous about making DIY concoctions at home. The only face mask I’ve been DIY’ing is a fabric one.
Known for her unique fashion sense, Yasmin also oozes youthful energy and with skin like that – we want to know what her secret is to eternal youth and grace.
During the lockdown: I’ve been extra careful with inner and outer care. Trying to keep my food intake very healthy (with the odd slip up) but lockdown life sometimes makes one feel that the odd bit of an indulgence isn’t that bad. Overall it’s never foregoing proper double cleansing, moisturising and sunblock.
The routine: Before lockdown, I was going for monthly facials for many years. I’ve often done salon peels, some Dermapen facials and the very traditional facials involving face massaging that plumps up the skin and leaves it feeling and looking like new.
Since lockdown started I’ve had to replace my monthly facials for at-home beauty treats. Beside the daily routine, I use a light exfoliator three times a week. I also use an enzyme peel once a week and then I use a sheet mask or one of my masks I get from my beautician, which mostly centre on hydration or firming.
Lockdown has definitely changed the routine of face care because I relied a lot on my facials to keep everything in check. Now it’s all left to me. My concern during this season is always dry skin. Thankfully this year my skin has been behaving and I’ve not had to change my skincare routine to remedy it. Dry skin plus lockdown is a double whammy and so far it’s been looking hydrated and feeling fantastic.
What has changed is … I haven’t had to spend anything on my facials. I always stock up on my products so it’s nothing that can really be calculated monthly.
Skincare secrets: My easy skincare hack for glowing skin is using my cashmere brush from my Clarisonic to buff my skin before applying foundation. A little shimmery highlighter in moisturiser also does the trick.
Lockdown skincare product you swear by: One of my favourite sheet masks has to be Dr Jart Firming Rubber Masks as well as the hydrating mask.
Applying Magic Stripes Under-eye masks are pure heaven and I change products depending on my skin and right now I’m also loving the Clarins Bright Plus range.
To DIY or not to DIY …To be honest, I haven’t been into the DIY face masks. I’ve been making good use of the ones I’ve stocked up on. I do know that the turmeric masks are very popular right now.
Bee Diamondhead, fashion stylist
The stylist that the whole fashion industry has on speed dial – Bee is known for her distinctive point of view, captivating visuals and innate personal style. Now, get to know what keeps her skin looking so good.
During lockdown: I've had the exact same skin that I've had my entire life so I haven't changed much; I try to keep to the same formula. We've moved into winter during lockdown, so I've upped my oils and because I've been at home I'm doing a lot more face masks.
I don't really do any professional treatments – I think I've treated myself to a facial twice in my life, but I’ve never really seen a difference except when I've done a mud mask. I like to do collagen and skin-tightening sheet masks, so I mainly do those.
The routine: I only use really quality products and I stick to the same products. They usually run out around at the same time and then I have to get all my skincare products all at once so I spend about R1,800.
I use Eucerin Cleansing Gel to wash my face. I constantly stock up on sheet masks and mud masks and I use the Environ Day Cream, Night Cream and their SPF every single day without fail.
I've been using the Skoon face oil, the vitamin C serum and a pinotage face oil for years. I'm very lucky that I have really great skin; I've never had a pimple and I don’t have any concern with my skin, so I don't like to complicate it.
Skincare secrets: I drink a lot of water, no less than two litres a day, no matter what's going on in my life. I wake up with hot lemon water and I have the same breakfast every single day.
For breakfast I have a Hulk juice, which is basically like a green juice with spinach, celery, green apple, ginger and cucumber - all that goodness. I think what you put into your body is super important for what your skin is going to do.
Diet is important to me and I'm very much a skin person, I barely wear makeup so my skin has to be glowing and look good all the time if I can help it.
