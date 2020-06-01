3 women share their top lockdown skincare routine secrets

A self-proclaimed “purveyor of African beauty” and loved for her minimalistic, elegant style – Cassandra’s skin glow is attributed to healthy habits and a lot of TLC.

During lockdown: More than ever, I have been able to really monitor and listen to my body and skin quite closely. My skin has zero FOMO for air-conditioned offices, LED office lights and pollution. I do get a bump here and there, but for the most part, lockdown has been good to me. My skincare journey hasn’t been an easy one but thankfully, lockdown has been quite a good chapter.

The routine: The topical products in my routine haven’t changed significantly in lockdown. What has changed is my diligence, speed and quality of response to my skincare concerns because I’m not in a rush to miss traffic. At some point during lockdown I got too diligent with my exfoliating and could see my pores getting larger. I reduced the frequency and a few days later could see the difference. The extra 10 minutes in the morning and night to examine my skin’s texture, gently massage it and give extra TLC, seems to be working. Typically I would do chemical peels every eight to 10 weeks, but I doubt that will happen anytime soon.