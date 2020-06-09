'Rich Mnisi is talented and he knows it'- Twitter shows the designer's new range some love
All it took for award-winning fashion designer Rich Mnisi to trend on Twitter was the announcement of the release of his Azania lounge wear range of branded tracksuits, scarves and polo necks.
We are proud to introduce the AZANIA Loungewear range which sees the return of The New Classic (RM polo-neck) available to shop now on https://t.co/CQYEfzrjvD #staysafe #richmnisi pic.twitter.com/9qfjlTr53t— Rich Mnisi (@therichmnisi) June 8, 2020
Many flooded his online store to see if they could get their hands on any of the items, and while some placed their orders immediately, others joked that they are not his “R2m target market yet”. Celebrity Bonang Matheba once joked that the reason she doesn't wear the designer's brand is because everything from Mnisi's luxury brand costs that much.
A Rich Mnisi polo neck and skirt from the range will set you back R2,000 and R1,300 respectively. His Azania bags range from R13,000 to R32,000.
Here's a glimpse of what Mzansi had to say:
Rich Mnisi is exactly who he thinks he is and I have to stan— EverybodylovesKay (@__Kmizzle) June 8, 2020
I like how people are reacting to #richmnisi products, slowly we're acknowledging there's a market for everone pic.twitter.com/yOVrLKbKKN— Bèn (@benbest_plk) June 9, 2020
Me counting my savings so I can buy the #RichMnisi poloneck 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/FtD0tMZ8u7— 🌻✨ZamaNtungwa🖤💎 (@la_khumza) June 8, 2020
Bank Balance: R89.45— M.D.U (@MduDlamini_) June 8, 2020
Me (All over Rich Mnisi Online store): pic.twitter.com/P1SabMA2nb
Rich Mnisi can charge whatever price he wants you know why? He's talented and his work is worth it.— FRENCH TOAST (@TsoloXoliswa) June 8, 2020
Me adding rich mnisi items into my cart knowing very well I have R7 in my account and I’m not the target market 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/YEtugsQO9o— Aunty (@BucsBunnyN) June 8, 2020
Rich Mnisi has a handbag for 32k on his website— Thobs (@thobekambane) June 8, 2020
I absolutely love when our local black luxary brands are Luxary Luxary!
Rich Mnisi is not expensive you are just not the target market— Tebogo T 🇬🇦 (@TherealMadamT) June 8, 2020
Kea kwagala kouwe morago? pic.twitter.com/9YAyTIYhT6
Bonang wasn't joking when she said everything at Rich Mnisi is R2 million . 😭 pic.twitter.com/bmmnIHKxve— blue (@lebohang___) June 8, 2020
I just checked the prices for Rich Mnisi's new collection pic.twitter.com/FsVVz2r5ze— Esihle. (@esihle_mahogo) June 8, 2020