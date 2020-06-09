'Rich Mnisi is talented and he knows it'- Twitter shows the designer's new range some love

Many flooded his online store to see if they could get their hands on any of the items, and while some placed their orders immediately, others joked that they are not his “R2m target market yet”. Celebrity Bonang Matheba once joked that the reason she doesn't wear the designer's brand is because everything from Mnisi's luxury brand costs that much.

A Rich Mnisi polo neck and skirt from the range will set you back R2,000 and R1,300 respectively. His Azania bags range from R13,000 to R32,000.

Here's a glimpse of what Mzansi had to say: