The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

'Rich Mnisi is talented and he knows it'- Twitter shows the designer's new range some love

09 June 2020 - 09:07 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Social media is showing designer Rich Mnisi lots of love after he announced the release of his new collection on Monday.
Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

All it took for award-winning fashion designer Rich Mnisi to trend on Twitter was the announcement of the release of his Azania lounge wear range of branded tracksuits, scarves and polo necks.

Many flooded his online store to see if they could get their hands on any of the items, and while some placed their orders immediately, others joked that they are not his “R2m target market yet”. Celebrity Bonang Matheba once joked that the reason she doesn't wear the designer's brand is because everything from Mnisi's luxury brand costs that much.

A Rich Mnisi polo neck and skirt from the range will set you back R2,000 and R1,300 respectively. His Azania bags range from R13,000 to R32,000.

Here's a glimpse of what Mzansi had to say:

