How to pick the perfect mask to suit your style, by Pretoria fashionista

No, masks are not one-size-fits-all. In the same way that one makes a conscious decision to pick and match one's outfit, the same should be done to choose the right mask.

This is according to Pretoria-based fashion designer Simon Rademan, who also considers himself a bridal expert and etiquette master.

He is reminding South Africans that while lipstick or even make-up may have been put on hold for now, wearing a mask doesn't mean neglecting style.

The fashionista and author of The Style Bible aims to educate South Africans about picking a suitable mask to complement their bone structure and style.

“When the coronavirus came and ‘slapped’ a piece of fabric on our faces, we forgot all the rules of looking ‘our best’,” said Rademan.

He said designers across the globe have been trying to find a perfect style for all. “But there is no style that suits everyone. There are people with a facial shape who can wear anything and still look good, but they are in the minority.”

Rademan outlined the seven most popular types of masks: