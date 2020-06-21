The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Lockdown has made luxury designers Dolce & Gabbana 'human again'

The Italian design duo reveal how they're preparing for the new challenges facing the fashion industry

21 June 2020 - 00:02 By Lisa Armstrong

On the sixth floor of their HQ in Milan, Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce are confronting a different reality from the one they anticipated at the beginning of the year.

On a Sunday in February, their autumn winter show closed Milan Fashion Week. The following week, Italy entered one of the most draconian lockdowns of any country in Europe...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. POLL | Will you be eating out as soon as restaurants reopen? Food
  2. How to pick the perfect mask to suit your style, by Pretoria fashionista The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. 'You made life suck, and then you died' — a eulogy for Thembeka Shezi Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | Woman leaves camera on in the loo while on video conference call Lifestyle
  5. Fashion lessons to learn from the cutthroat corporate world of 'Scandal!' The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

"We are fighting two pandemics": Ramaphosa speaks about GBV spike during SA's ...
Easing lockdown: SA restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to ...