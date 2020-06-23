Dry hands? How to remedy the harsh effects of sanitiser on your skin

These days hand sanitiser is a must for your handbag much like your favourite lipstick or travel-size fragrance. If you've been applying it regularly, you might find the skin on your hands is crying out for help — especially now that winter has arrived.

One crucial fact about sanitiser is that it is alcohol-based. In fact, if you're using a product that's in line with World Health Organisation guidelines, 70% or more of it will be made up of alcohol. Alcohol is extremely moisture-stripping and can cause the skin on your hands to become dry and even irritated. If you have naturally sensitive skin, sanitiser is going to make that worse.

We know coronavirus and germs are really scary right now, but try to take breaks from sanitising your hands while you're at home — save that for when you're on the go — and wash them with soap and water instead. Don't forget to moisturise them afterwards as soap can also have a drying effect on the skin.

Beyond that, remedying hands that are suffering the effects of over-sanitising starts with finding out whether your skin is dry or dehydrated.

DRY OR DEHYDRATED?

We rarely know if our skin is dry or dehydrated and tend to bundle the two together under the blanket term "dry". Dehydrated skin lacks water whereas dry skin lacks oil. Knowing the difference is important because it determines what product you'll use to remedy the problem.

An easy way to tell the difference is to press down on your skin with your finger and lift it up:

If there's an oily-like imprint on the skin before it bounces back it's likely dehydrated.

If there's no signs of oil and the skin looks ashy white before bouncing back, or if it flakes or cracks under your finger, it's likely dry. Dry skin can even crack open creating bleeding or scabs.

EITHER WAY YOU'LL NEED TO EXFOLIATE

It’s important to start with skin that is ready to absorb the moisture-replenishing products you'll be applying. So the first step is to prep it by using an exfoliating hand scrub to remove dead skin cells.

Use a hand-specific scrub or a face scrub that is super gentle or natural once a week or as necessary. Don't go for a scrub that is too active, such as one that contains glycolic acid, as that may be too harsh on your skin in this state.