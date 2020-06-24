The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Organisers say Paris Fashion Week will go ahead in September, vow to 'comply with recommendations'

Thousands are expected to descend on the French capital to see the Spring/Summer 2021 collection

24 June 2020 - 13:34 By AFP Relaxnews
A model walks the runway during the Balmain show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019. Organisers have confirmed that the women's show will go ahead in September. File photo.
Image: Getty Images / Peter White

Paris women's fashion week is to go ahead in September, the organisers said Wednesday.

The French Haute Couture and Fashion Federation said it will be held between September 28 and October 6 and "comply with the recommendations of the authorities" on the coronavirus.

Paris fashion week is by far the world's biggest and most important.

With fashionistas deprived of runway shows since March, thousands are expected to descend on the French capital to see the Spring/Summer 2021 collections.

The pandemic has turned the fashion calendar upside down, with Paris men's and haute couture fashion shows next month being held online.

