Eight things you MUST do to stay safe as you head back to the beauty salon

Keep in mind that by law salons have to disinfect tools and equipment before and after each use — even going as far as wiping down the product bottles with an alcohol-based solution — so be patient and cut them a little slack if they’re running behind schedule.

4. SANITISE ALWAYS

Make sure to sanitise your hands upon entering the salon, before and after treatments and especially after making payments. Establishments have been encouraged to use cashless pay points but if you’re handling cash or using the speed-point machine, sanitise, sanitise, sanitise.

5. MASK UP — EXCEPT DURING FACIALS

If you don’t want to risk being turned away at the door, wear your cloth face mask when you arrive at the salon. You’ll need to keep it on at all times — except when having a facial done, when you may remove it. You’ll need to put it back on once your treatment is done.

6. KEEP YOUR DISTANCE

Respect any signage denoting social distancing and have spatial awareness for other people when going through doors or passing through stations in the salon.

7. STEER CLEAR IF YOU’RE OVER 60 OR NOT FEELING WELL

Do not go to salons if you're over 60 years old or have any underlying health conditions. A manicure is not worth risking your life for.

If you aren't feeling well or are displaying flu-like symptoms cancel your appointment as you pose a health risk to others.

8. SHOW SOME APPRECIATION

Now that you've spent months away from your beauty therapist, hairdresser or nail tech, you know how tricky it can be to live without them, so show that you appreciate their expertise. If you can afford to, tip them for good service.

Pre-book your next appointment while paying to show the salon that your continued support is guaranteed and to help them plan adequately (see point 2).

Lastly, recommend them to others via word-of-mouth or by writing a glowing recommendation online (mention both the salon and your therapist's name) so that people know it's a safe place and has great service.