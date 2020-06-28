'My aim is to impact, not to impress': The wonder that is Willard Katsande

Zimbabwean midfielder Willard Katsande is used to leading on the field, as captain of Kaizer Chiefs. Now he’s leading off the pitch with his striking sense of style, writes Bareng-Batho Kortjaas

He is such a robust roughneck that you’d be forgiven for thinking Kaizer Chiefs skipper Willard Katsande eats bricks for breakfast, half a rock for lunch and stones for supper. Dessert? Cement.



The man who skippers South African football’s most-supported side takes no prisoners on the pitch. If there were an award for the most aggressive player, he would be a serial winner. The aggression of the Zimbabwean didn’t escape the eye of his mother, a street vendor who staunchly supported her son...