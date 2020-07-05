Stay safe in style: 10 SA brands making affordable, fashionable cloth masks
05 July 2020 - 00:00
As well as being better for the environment, reusable face masks are a lot prettier than the throwaway kind. We rounded up a few favourites:
1. Imprint ZA..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.