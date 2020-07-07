Low effort, high impact: the headband is your new must-have hair accessory

Part storybook nostalgia, part high fashion, the humble Alice band has been reinvented by designers like Miuccia Prada of the famed Italian fashion house Prada.

Once reserved only for play schoolers and debutants, the new headband is a fresh, sophisticated take on a whimsical accessory that elevates every look from Zoom tracksuits to evening wear.

Follow these tips to pick the best headbands to suit your style:

1. For a style that's "more is more", opt for a printed headband. It's the perfect no-nonsense way to elevate everything from your favourite T-shirt to slouchy denims.