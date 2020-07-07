Low effort, high impact: the headband is your new must-have hair accessory
Part storybook nostalgia, part high fashion, the humble Alice band has been reinvented by designers like Miuccia Prada of the famed Italian fashion house Prada.
Once reserved only for play schoolers and debutants, the new headband is a fresh, sophisticated take on a whimsical accessory that elevates every look from Zoom tracksuits to evening wear.
Follow these tips to pick the best headbands to suit your style:
1. For a style that's "more is more", opt for a printed headband. It's the perfect no-nonsense way to elevate everything from your favourite T-shirt to slouchy denims.
2. A more effervescent take on the trend, bright headbands in sherbet shades from apple green to cherry blossom make even the most basic look appear put together.
3. Whether spikes, jewels or beads, an embellished headband would be the crowning glory of any ensemble. Amp up the wow factor by pairing it with equally dramatic earrings for a look that's big and bold.
4. A braided headband is the perfect midway point between polished and youthfulness. Opt for a plush fabric like velvet or satin and pair with romantic blouses and tweed skirts.
5. Forever timeless, pearls have an old-school romance and will always be relevant. A classic update on the traditional necklace is the pearl Alice band, perfectly paired with lace dresses and brogues.