Naomi Campbell says fashion industry must 'enforce inclusion'

Supermodel Naomi Campbell said Monday that the fashion industry must start "enforcing inclusion" on the catwalk and beyond.

The British-born star, who has been outspoken about the racism she has encountered in the industry, made the comments in a video to open the virus-hit Paris Fashion Week, which has been forced online.

Wearing a T-shirt with the legend, "Phenomenally Black", Campbell said the "time has come to build a more equitable industry with a good form of checks and balances".

The lessons of the Black Lives Matter movement must also be applied to fashion, she said.

"This is a conversation that is starting now and will last as long as is needed," she added.