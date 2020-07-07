When the super rich can't go to the catwalk, designers make house calls

One very select group of fashionistas were not crying into their cocktails when the Paris fashion shows were cancelled because of the coronavirus.

The tiny group of super rich women who buy the ruinously expensive handmade creations that adorn the runways of Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week knew that meant their favourite designers would have to come to them.

“I thought they would be upset,” said French courtier Julien Fournie, as he prepared looks for his film for the French capital's first virtual fashion week, which started on Monday.

“But it was quite the opposite,” he added.

Haute couture's made-to-measure creations — which are only shown in Paris — can cost the price of a luxury sports car.

With no glitzy shows to go to this time, the jet set queens that usually patronise them expect their own personalised presentations in their palaces and penthouses.

Fournie, who trained as a doctor before turning his passion and considerable anatomical know-how to couture, said he was used to flying to the Middle East and Asia with the head of his studio, Mademoiselle Jacqueline, for fittings and adjustments.

ROYAL CLIENTELE

The difference between couture creations and those you buy off the rail is between night and day, he insisted.

“While you have to get into ready-to-wear clothes” — adapting your body to the norm — “in haute couture, the clothes are made to wrap you,” the designer said.

And Fournie only makes one-off pieces to ensure the exclusivity that his very well-heeled clients crave.