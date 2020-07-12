Runway to Retail
SHOPPING | Bring your winter wardrobe to life with vivid prints
From painterly florals to head-to-toe clashes, print this winter is celebrated in every visage — so go romantic in soft pastels and voluminous skirts, or toughen up in leather and suede. These buys will help you nail the look
12 July 2020 - 00:00
LOOK 1
The designer inspiration: Isabel Marant..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.