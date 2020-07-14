What does it mean for a beauty salon to be Clean Touch Certified?

While salons have opened again, you might be hesitant to leap back into your favourite beauty therapist or make-up artist’s chair. Understandably so - the spread of Covid-19 is at its height and it’s now more important than ever to be sure that the necessary precautions are being taken at any establishment that you choose to go to.

There’s nothing like a seal of approval to make you feel confident about purchasing a certain product or service, and the quality and safety thereof. That’s why Dermalogica has introduced a "Clean Touch Certified" seal for salon owners, barbers, nail technicians and skin therapists to display in store, provided of course that they’ve completed Dermalogica’s Clean Touch Certification course.

This certification adds 12 principles for enhanced service safety that must be complied with in addition to the standard government health and safety protocols. There’s also a separate course designed for the high-touch nature of make-up artistry.

Marja Basson, national education manager of Dermalogica, tells us more:

Name some of the differences you can expect to see at a Clean Touch Certified salon as opposed to other salons.

Signs in the store and on the windows indicating the team is Clean Touch Certified and has completed the training. The principles [governing this certification] are also on display.