'We want to give a positive message': D&G launches Covid-era catwalk

No air-kissing, a safely-distanced front row and face masks are de rigueur - Dolce & Gabbana is rewriting the rules of high-end fashion engagement with one of the first physical shows of the Covid-19 era.

Part of Milan's otherwise digital menswear fashion week, the show on Wednesday will be watched by a select group of guests wearing face masks as the models stride down the catwalk a cool metre apart.

It is being held on the university campus of the Humanitas medical research foundation, which is trying to develop a vaccine against the novel coronavirus - a project funded by Dolce & Gabbana.

"We want to give a positive message, a message of rebirth - it's possible to start again, respecting safety measures," a spokeswoman for the brand said.