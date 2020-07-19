The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

FASHION E-ZINE | The Edit Man #8

19 July 2020 - 00:03 By Staff reporter

In this issue of The Edit Man, some of SA's most fashionable gents share their style secrets. We also investigate whether sim racing is as good as the real thing, and introduce you to three local heroes who haven't let lockdown stop them from changing lives.

You'll also discover all the latest fashion trends and get great grooming tips for life in the “new normal”...

