PICS | Princess Beatrice wears Queen Elizabeth's vintage gown on wedding day

It became the bride's something new when Beatrice upcycled it by modernising the hemline and adding organza sleeves. Made from Peau De Soie taffeta, it's trimmed with ivory Duchess satin and features an array of diamanté embellishments.

The dress, along with the bride's tiara — which is known as the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara — were both borrowed from the monarch for day. In a sweet twist, this headpiece is the same one Elizabeth wore when she married her own husband, Prince Phillip, in 1947.

The blue, of course, is the royal blood that flows through Beatrice's veins. As the daughter of the Queen's second son, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Beatrice is ninth in line to the British thrown.