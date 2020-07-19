The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

PICS | Princess Beatrice wears Queen Elizabeth's vintage gown on wedding day

19 July 2020 - 18:39 By Toni Jaye Singer
Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, with the bride's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, on their wedding day on July 17 2020 in Windsor, England.
Image: Benjamin Wheeler - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue. Britain's Princess Beatrice was able to tick all these bridal must-haves off the list courtesy of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, when she wed property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on July 17.

The something old was one of the Queen's own vintage gowns, which Beatrice picked in favour of a new wedding dress. It was originally designed by Norman Hartnell; her majesty wore to it the premiere of the movie Lawrence of Arabia in 1962.

It became the bride's something new when Beatrice upcycled it by modernising the hemline and adding organza sleeves. Made from Peau De Soie taffeta, it's trimmed with ivory Duchess satin and features an array of diamanté embellishments.

The dress, along with the bride's tiara — which is known as the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara — were both borrowed from the monarch for day. In a sweet twist, this headpiece is the same one Elizabeth wore when she married her own husband, Prince Phillip, in 1947.

The blue, of course, is the royal blood that flows through Beatrice's veins. As the daughter of the Queen's second son, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Beatrice is ninth in line to the British thrown.

Queen Elizabeth II in the Norman Hartnell gown at the premiere of 'Lawrence of Arabia' in 1962.
Image: PA Images via Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth, then a princess, and her husband, Prince Phillip, on their wedding day in 1947. The tiara she is wearing was worn by the couple's granddaughter, Princess Beatrice, when she tied the knot on July 17.
Image: Hulton-Deutsch Collection/Corbis via Getty Images
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi leaving The Royal Chapel of All Saints after their wedding on July 17 2020 in Windsor, England.
Image: Benjamin Wheeler - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Beatrice, 31, had been due to tie the knot with Edoardo, 37, at London's St James's Palace on May 29, but they put their plans on hold in lieu of the coronavirus pandemic.

No rescheduled date was given, instead the couple surprised the world by getting married in 'secret' at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

According to a statement from the royal family, “The small ceremony was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh (Prince Philip) and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines [regarding Covid-19].”

