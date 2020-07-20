Princess Beatrice sticks it to fashion police with stunning wedding dress

Never one to shy away from an outlandish hat or loud print, Britain's Princess Beatrice often stumbles her way onto the world's worst-dressed lists. On her wedding day, however, she failed to give the fashion police any ammunition: her dress was tasteful, it was timeless, and it was "green" to boot.

In what British Vogue has hailed as "a refreshingly modern (and wonderfully sustainable) move," Beatrice wore a vintage gown she had borrowed from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, to wed property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Designed by Norman Hartnell in the 1960s, the ivory Peau De Soie taffeta dress features striking beaded and diamante detailing on the bodice and skirt.

The fact that the queen wore the gown on more than one occasion — to the premiere of Lawrence of Arabia in 1962 and again for the opening of parliament in 1967 — further strengthens its eco credentials. It reinforces the idea of circular fashion, where clothes are designed to be reworn and revamped rather than ending up polluting a landfill after a single season.

For Beatrice's big day, the historic gown was updated with the addition of puffy organza sleeves and given a sleeker hemline, which is trimmed in Duchess satin. We wish they'd left the bling off the cuffs and that the skirt was a tad longer, but that's just nit-picking.