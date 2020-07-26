SHOPPING | Five gent's scents well worth splurging on

While the pandemic may have put a damper on the year, lighten the mood with these fragrances that look as good as they smell

1. DIOR HOMME



If channelling the coolness of Robert Pattinson, the face of Dior Homme, doesn't warrant this as a must-buy, how about its leathery woody character that seamlessly weaves notes of vetiver, atlas cedar and patchouli? Price: 100ml EDT for R1,915...