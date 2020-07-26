SHOPPING | Men's fragrances that conjure up thoughts of forest walks

Take a holiday without leaving your home with these woody scents

1. GUCCI MEMOIRE D'UNE ODEUR



A genderless take on a woody scent; notes of Roman chamomile, musk, vanilla and sandalwood give this fragrance a balanced, non-conforming scent profile that you'll want to experience again and again. Price: 100ml EDP for R2,225...