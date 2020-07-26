Three of the best locally-made hand sanitisers

There's been an uptick in the production of hand sanitisers since Covid-19 struck. Factories that produced some of the world's most luxurious perfumery have redirected their resources to produce sanitisers.



The shift seems a natural one as the alcohol used in fragrances allows for the smooth transition to producing sanitisers with a 70% alcohol composition. Not just your average disinfecting product, hand sanitisers are a necessity now...