We're not making it up: mascara is Mzanzi's most popular cosmetic

Did you know that the average South African woman spends around R5,468 a year on cosmetics? Or that our country’s most-used makeup product is mascara?

That’s according to a recent report from Picodi, a website that rounds up the latest bargains from various shops and brands.

The report, which is based on a survey of 9,300 people around the globe, is packed with intriguing statistics about the makeup preferences and cosmetic buying behaviour of women aged 18-50. For instance, the average Mzansi woman’s makeup bag apparently contains five lipsticks, three lip liners, three blushes, four mascaras, six eyeshadows and six fingernail polishes.

Wondering why anyone would need more than one mascara? “Some women may need a mascara that lengthens, one that adds volume, one that has a different sized wand to grab on to smaller lashes, or even a coloured mascara for a different look,” explains Sunday Times beauty editor Nokubonga Thusi.