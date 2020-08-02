What our hairstyle choices say about how the world's changed since Covid

South Africans have literally and figuratively let their hair down, writes Jessica Brodie

My best friend and housemate is a hairdresser. Living with a hairdresser during the lockdown, I can comfortably say I have reached my hair peak. Treated to several blowdries a week as well as a one-on-one six-week intensive course on curling my own hair, I've honestly never looked better.



I finally had the time, and unlimited access to Ashleigh Doveton, to teach me how to work with my hair. She even convinced me to dye my eyebrows, and tinted my grey hairs...