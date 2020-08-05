Five ridiculously good make-up tricks to steal from Beyoncé in 'Black Is King'

The Beyhive has been abuzz since the premiere of Beyonce’s visual album Black Is King, but while many have been focused on the fashion served in the film, our eyes have been fixated on beauty looks that are too good to ignore.

Here are five hair and make-up tricks worth stealing:

1. USE HALF-WINGED LINER TO CREATE A MORE FELINE EYE SHAPE

Beyoncé is known for letting her eyes do all the talking when it comes to her beauty looks. If you looked closely, you'd notice that behind the strategically fanned out false lashes she wore in Black Is King, there was another trick contributing to her coveted almond eye shape: her winged eyeliner didn’t line the entire eye. Instead it started a little past the mid-lash line and flicked out past the outer corner of the eye.