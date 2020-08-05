'It's a stamp of approval', say Nikiwe Dlova and Tshepo Mohlala on Beyoncés recognition

The visual album has received glowing reviews from Beyoncé's fans and critics.

Its release coincided with calls across the globe for recognition and acknowledgment of black people through mass protests and the Black Lives Matter Movement (BLM).

Dlova said the opportunity could not have come at a better time.

“The feature was very important for me because my work is based on being African, so being on a platform like Black Is King is validating. It says I’m on the right track.

"For Beyoncé to support local small businesses means a lot. We got to share our creative stories for the world to see that creativity in Africa is vast,” she said.

Dlova is relentless in her drive to prove the potential and versatility of African hair.

She is known for rocking bright colours whether she has braids, cornrows or creates headpieces similar to the ones featured in Black Is King. Whatever style she does, she said she always gets a reaction because many women don't experiment with their hair.

“Our hair is who we are. It’s not a trend. Along the way, we lost touch and didn’t embrace it as much. We must celebrate it and pass that on to the next generations. The more people start to embrace their individuality and African hairstyles, the sooner the world will adapt,” she said.