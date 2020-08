'It's a stamp of approval', say Nikiwe Dlova and Tshepo Mohlala on Beyoncés recognition

Mohlala, popularly known as "Tshepo the jeans maker", said he was pleasantly surprised when he received a message from photographer Trevor Stuurman telling him his brand was featured on Beyonce's website.

Sharing the news with his Twitter followers, he wrote: “Africa, our time is now. Humbled and blessed to be featured on beyonce.com alongside so many inspiring brands. Proudly African.”

He told TimesLIVE the feature was Beyonce's way of giving back by using her platform to give black-owned businesses exposure, especially as some are in the brink of collapse due to the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mohlala said the stamp of approval from Queen Bey will prove to the global community that Africa is more than the perceived “hand-me-down continent.”

“For a very long time, other countries have always thought of Africa as a jungle, but we can actually meet global standards. Beyoncé wanted to showcase that Africa is a place where people can buy beautiful, high quality clothes.”

The designer is empowered by African businesses putting the continent on the world map. He said with continued hard work, the continent will take over globally.

“The time is right. There is no better time. Yes, we are in a pandemic but there has never been a better time for Africa to grab this opportunity. There is a change of power. If you can't see it, you'll wake up and realise Africans have taken over the world.”

Mohlala attributed the recognition from Beyoncé to consistency and focus. He said it will help his business, which reopened on Monday after most economic activities were halted at the start of lockdown in March.

“As a brand we've realised we were making a lot of money from tourists. It's difficult now because a lot of people have lost their jobs and others have taken pay cuts. We have seen a direct impact in our business. I'm grateful to South Africans who are buying local brands.”