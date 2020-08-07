Five game-changing sunscreens that offer more than just UV protection
From those that help to repair skin damage to those that double as make-up, these sunscreens are some of our favourite multitasking beauty buys
Summer is not the only time that our skin needs protection from UV exposure. Even in winter or on a cloudy day, the sun is still out, so your sun protection guard should be up too.
The sun can wreak havoc on our skin by causing inflammation and pigmentation as well as increasing its sensitivity. It can also contribute to the signs of premature ageing with UVB rays that cause the physical burning sensation on the skin and UVA rays that create DNA damage deeper within it.
Given that most of us are working from home or spending more time in front of a screen, protection from the ageing blue light emitted from our devices is also important.
So make sure that your sunscreen game is up to scratch with these multitasking sunscreens:
1. SUPERGOOP! GLOW SCREEN SPF 40
Superpower: Unreal glow
Don’t be fooled by this sunscreen’s tinted beige colour, this lightweight formula doesn’t leave a white cast, no matter what your skin tone. Containing hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5, it also acts as a hydrating primer when applied before make-up, but the real power of this sunscreen is the pearlescent glow it leaves on skin making it look slightly blurred and light reflective.
Price: 50ml for R899 from musebeauty.co.za
2. WBEAUTY PROTECT COMPLETE SHIELD SPF 50
Superpower: Pollution protection
This is a great all-rounder sunscreen, particularly for those with darker skin tones who are looking for a sunscreen that leaves no white residue behind. It absorbs quickly and leaves a healthy glow on the skin. This sunscreen not only provides an SPF 50 but protects the skin from the effects of pollution with its vitamin complex and pollushield formula.
Price: R220 from woolworths.co.za
3. LAMELLE HELASE 50 PHOTO-REPAIR CREAM
Superpower: Skin repair
This local superstar of a sunscreen packs a punch when it comes to skin protection. With a broad spectrum UV protection, this formula not only protects from UV exposure but also high energy visible light (blue light), DNA damage as well as helps to repair any photo-damage the skin has endured. While it give the skin a healthy glow once applied, it can be too oily for those with super oily skin types.
Price: R525 from dermastore.co.za
4. ENVIRON RAD SHIELD MINERAL SUNSCREEN SPF 15
Superpower: Infrared protection
Expect a slight white cast after applying this as it is a physical sunscreen that is designed to sit on top of the skin and actively reflect UV rays away. Apart from that, this formula with a complex of zinc oxide, titanium dioxide minerals, antioxidants and other powerful ingredients shields the skin from infrared radiation, and with a lower SPF that offers a medium protection, it’s safer on the skin while protecting it from free radical damage and inflammation.
Price: 125ml for R435 from environskincare.com/za
5. HELIOCARE 360° COLOR GEL OIL-FREE SPF 50+ (BRONZE INTENSE)
Superpower: Sheer coverage
If you are a lover of sheer, skin-like coverage that also has a high UV protection, then this is the sunscreen for you — it's part make-up, part sun protection. With a unique formula that contains the hero antioxidant ingredient, Fernblock FC, this product evens out the complexion, covers mild imperfections, neutralises free-radicals, repairs photo-damage to skin DNA and has a dry-touch texture that also moisturises and regulates oil in the skin.
Price: R440 from dermastore.co.za