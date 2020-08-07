Five game-changing sunscreens that offer more than just UV protection

Summer is not the only time that our skin needs protection from UV exposure. Even in winter or on a cloudy day, the sun is still out, so your sun protection guard should be up too.

The sun can wreak havoc on our skin by causing inflammation and pigmentation as well as increasing its sensitivity. It can also contribute to the signs of premature ageing with UVB rays that cause the physical burning sensation on the skin and UVA rays that create DNA damage deeper within it.

Given that most of us are working from home or spending more time in front of a screen, protection from the ageing blue light emitted from our devices is also important.

So make sure that your sunscreen game is up to scratch with these multitasking sunscreens:

1. SUPERGOOP! GLOW SCREEN SPF 40

Superpower: Unreal glow

Don’t be fooled by this sunscreen’s tinted beige colour, this lightweight formula doesn’t leave a white cast, no matter what your skin tone. Containing hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5, it also acts as a hydrating primer when applied before make-up, but the real power of this sunscreen is the pearlescent glow it leaves on skin making it look slightly blurred and light reflective.

Price: 50ml for R899 from musebeauty.co.za

2. WBEAUTY PROTECT COMPLETE SHIELD SPF 50

Superpower: Pollution protection

This is a great all-rounder sunscreen, particularly for those with darker skin tones who are looking for a sunscreen that leaves no white residue behind. It absorbs quickly and leaves a healthy glow on the skin. This sunscreen not only provides an SPF 50 but protects the skin from the effects of pollution with its vitamin complex and pollushield formula.

Price: R220 from woolworths.co.za