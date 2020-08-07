IN PICS | Dineo Langa's sizzling Samas fashion is proof local is lekker

No pandemic could stop the annual SA Music Awards (Samas), which have gone ahead as usual this year, albeit in a different format.

The awards show usually takes place at Sun City, but lockdown restrictions resulted in it being screened as a five-day series on TV and online. The final instalment airs on Friday night.

Brightening up the affair (besides the live performances) has been the wardrobe of this year's co-host, Dineo Langa.

Langa's fashion is usually on point, but what we particularly love about her Samas outfits is how she's served looks that celebrate local designers, from big names like MaXhosa to up-and-comers like Retha N.

Here's a closer look: