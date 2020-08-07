IN PICS | Dineo Langa's sizzling Samas fashion is proof local is lekker
No pandemic could stop the annual SA Music Awards (Samas), which have gone ahead as usual this year, albeit in a different format.
The awards show usually takes place at Sun City, but lockdown restrictions resulted in it being screened as a five-day series on TV and online. The final instalment airs on Friday night.
Brightening up the affair (besides the live performances) has been the wardrobe of this year's co-host, Dineo Langa.
Langa's fashion is usually on point, but what we particularly love about her Samas outfits is how she's served looks that celebrate local designers, from big names like MaXhosa to up-and-comers like Retha N.
Here's a closer look:
PRINTS CHARMING
Day one of the Samas was themed “For tha Roots” and celebrated those who shine on the traditional music scene. It's fitting that Langa rocked an outfit by Laduma Ngxokolo of MaXhosa, whose signature prints are inspired by traditional Xhosa beadwork patterns.
The cool tone of Langa's long platinum locks played off beautifully against warm autumnal shades of her wrap dress, which featured playful details like pockets and buttons, giving it the vibe of a double-breasted coat.
CROWNING GLORY
As day two was all about the sophisticated sounds of soul music and R & , Langa dressed up for the occasion in an evening gown by House of MBC. What with all those cut-outs and beaded tassels on the dress, we would have kept the styling simpler and left off that statement headpiece.
YELLOW THERE
With genres like kwaito, hip-hop and pop taking centre stage on day three, Langa unleashed her inner Nicki Minaj with a blonde bob and one-sleeved jumpsuit featuring 3D floral embellishments by Ara Emporium.
HOLLYWOOD CALLING
Day four shifted gears from recognising standout artists in various musical genres to celebrating those behind the scenes as awards were handed out for production and album engineering.
Langa’s beauty look gave a nod to old-school Hollywood with a hairdo reminiscent of actress Victoria Lake's signature style. Then again, perhaps the sculptural bodice of her Retha N gown was the true inspiration behind those side-swept waves.
• The and fifth and final day of Samas 26 will be aired tonight at 9.30pm on Mzansi Magic and streamed on mymuze.com.
• This article is adapted from one originally published on the S Magazine section of SowetanLIVE. Visit for sowetanlive.co.za/s-mag more.