The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

SA celebs dress trashy as designers fashion looks from plastic waste

The #RefashionPlastic project shows that it's possible to make rubbish beautiful and give it value

09 August 2020 - 00:02 By Jackie May

Plastic is a symptom of our perverse relationship with nature. We've been told that plastic is bad for the planet, that most of it is not recycled and that soon there'll be more plastic in the ocean than fish (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/2020-07-26-the-plastic-pandemic-is-much-more-deadly-say-environmentalists/). Yet, we're addicted to the stuff and continue to produce more virgin plastic all the time, compounding the world's waste and climate change problems. Can we change our relationship with plastic? Yes. But first we have to understand the extent of the challenge.

For this year's #PlasticFreeMzansi campaign Twyg, a not-for-profit company inspiring and supporting a modern, eco-conscious and forward-thinking lifestyle, asked five designers to #RefashionPlastic by making garments and accessories from the plastic waste found in their homes and studios...

