The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

IN PICS | Could this diamond-encrusted mask be the world's most expensive facewear?

The face mask, worth an eye-watering R26m, is made out of 18 carat gold and is studded with 3,600 black and white diamonds

12 August 2020 - 14:47 By Reuters
The $1.5m gold face mask.
The $1.5m gold face mask.
Image: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Art rather than ostentation is the rationale behind the world's most expensive coronavirus mask, say the Israeli jewellers who are crafting the $1.5 million (approx. R26m) object for an unnamed US-based client.

Made out of 18 carat gold and studded with 3,600 black and white diamonds, the mask will be fitted with an N99 filter to offer a high level of protection, said Isaac Levy, owner of the Yvel jewellery brand.

“I don't say (the customer is) going to use it going to the supermarket but he is going to use it here and there, I'm sure,” said Levy.

A diamond setter works on a part of a protective Covid-19 gold face mask in a fine jewellery factory in Motza, Israel August 11, 2020.
A diamond setter works on a part of a protective Covid-19 gold face mask in a fine jewellery factory in Motza, Israel August 11, 2020.
Image: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

He described the client as a Chinese art collector living in the US.

“He is a young-old customer of ours, very charming, very outgoing, very wealthy and he likes to stand out,” Levy said. The jeweller plans to deliver the mask personally when it is completed, in October.

The mask, which a team of about 25 artisans is working on, might be viewed a vulgar display of wealth during hard economic times, but for Levy it is above all a work of art.

The $1.5m gold face mask.
The $1.5m gold face mask.
Image: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
A diamond setter works on a part of the mask.
A diamond setter works on a part of the mask.
Image: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

“For a lot of people about the world it may be the most expensive mask in the world and maybe that's a really big thing,” he said.

“For us, it's a way to protect the positions of the people in the factory in order for them to be able to support their families.”

POLL | Should Covid-19 face masks be treated like fashion accessories?

From denim jeans to sportswear, many of the everyday fashion essentials we take for granted today started out as fit-for-purpose utilitarian items
Lifestyle
1 month ago

How to pick the perfect mask to suit your style, by Pretoria fashionista

No, masks are not one-size-fits-all. In the same way that one makes a conscious decision to pick and match one's outfit, the same should be done to ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Drab monotone masks make way for more sophisticated, trendy protective facewear

If you want to invoke your inner superhero in the age of Covid-19, just slip on a Batman or Wonder Woman face mask.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Should I be concerned about catching Covid-19 from takeaways? Food
  2. The entertainment industry is putty in Bonang Matheba's hands Lifestyle
  3. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | August 9 to 15 2020 Lifestyle
  4. The late Bob Mabena on his legacy project and 'incredible' last holiday Travel
  5. Cape Town-based artist accused of 'blackface' Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...