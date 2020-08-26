WE TRIED IT | Now you can now book a virtual facial with a beauty pro
Local skincare brand Optiphi has adapted some of their professional facial treatments into kit form for home use
If you’re still living in a ‘level 5 state of mind’ though the country’s moved to lockdown level 2, chances are you haven’t ventured back to the beauty salon just yet.
Covid-19 exposure is still very much a cause of anxiety for many people, and understandably so. That’s why local skincare brand Optiphi has come up with a novel way to allow you to enjoy their professional skin treatments in the comfort of your own home.
No, we don’t mean a mobile service where a therapist comes to your house; we’re talking about a completely touch-free virtual facial that’s done in real-time via video call.
HOW THIS VIRTUAL FACIAL WORKS:
You order one of Optiphi’s Professional Treatment Kits online*, which contains all the products you need to do your facial and is delivered to your door.
There are three kit options:
- Introductory, R350, which is suitable for all skin types and aims to hydrate, repair and balance the skin;
- Intermediate, R450, which is for those with sensitive, problematic skin who want to tackle pigmentation; and
- Advanced, R550, which is for those with mature, ageing skins who are concerned about pigmentation or dullness.
Once the kit arrives, a therapist will call you to set up a virtual appointment, which can be done via Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Whatsapp call or FaceTime — whatever suits you.
During the appointment, the therapist will guide you through the process of applying — and, if necessary, mixing up — the various products in the kit, monitor your skin for adverse reactions, as well as share advice and tips.
They’ll also provide you with an in-depth post-treatment guide and send you a follow-up text the next day to find out how your skin is looking and feeling.
WHAT HAPPENED WHEN WE TRIED IT:
I tried the virtual facial using Optiphi Introductory Professional Treatment Kit.
To prepare for my appointment, I gathered everything I’d need for the treatment: the kit, a large bowl of lukewarm water for rinsing off product (I placed it on top of a hand towel in case of spills), a face cloth, as well as the small bowl and tablespoon I’d need to mix up the exfoliator that came in the kit.
I also dressed for the occasion by putting on a headband and a robe, which I wore off the shoulders so that I could work product over my neck and décolletage as well as my face.
After connecting with my therapist via video call, the treatment started with a double cleanse using the Optiphi Active Facial Cleanser — this product felt silky on the skin and did not leave it feeling dry or tight after rinsing.
The next step was an exfoliation, which was the most relaxing part, but also the messiest. I had to mix the Optiphi Brilliant & Bright Polish powder in the kit with lukewarm water to create a watery, porridge-like mixture, then spend 10 minutes applying it bit by bit using gentle circular motions. My therapist shared some great face massage tips to make the experience even more enjoyable.
Once that was rinsed off, I applied the Optiphi Hydrate and Repair Serum, and finished off by smoothing on a calming Optiphi Dermal Reconstitution Post Treatment Mask to lock in all the goodness of the products I’d applied during my virtual facial.
The entire treatment lasted an hour.
THE VERDICT:
If you’re not ready to go into a salon yet, but still want to support your favourite therapist or beauty salon, this is an incredibly innovative and worthwhile avenue to try.
Even though as a beauty editor I know my way around a skincare routine, I still found having a therapist on hand to provide guidance throughout invaluable.
There is definitely value for money, considering how much you pay for the treatment kits, and all the products I used felt comfortable and luxurious on my skin.
HOW TO BOOK YOUR VIRTUAL FACIAL:
To order one of Optiphi’s Professional Treatment Kits via their website, you’ll need to get a product purchase code from your skin therapist or the Optiphi salon of your choice. E-mail info@optiphi.com for more information.