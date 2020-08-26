WE TRIED IT | Now you can now book a virtual facial with a beauty pro

If you’re still living in a ‘level 5 state of mind’ though the country’s moved to lockdown level 2, chances are you haven’t ventured back to the beauty salon just yet.

Covid-19 exposure is still very much a cause of anxiety for many people, and understandably so. That’s why local skincare brand Optiphi has come up with a novel way to allow you to enjoy their professional skin treatments in the comfort of your own home.

No, we don’t mean a mobile service where a therapist comes to your house; we’re talking about a completely touch-free virtual facial that’s done in real-time via video call.

HOW THIS VIRTUAL FACIAL WORKS:

You order one of Optiphi’s Professional Treatment Kits online*, which contains all the products you need to do your facial and is delivered to your door.

There are three kit options:

Introductory, R350, which is suitable for all skin types and aims to hydrate, repair and balance the skin;

Intermediate, R450, which is for those with sensitive, problematic skin who want to tackle pigmentation; and

Advanced, R550, which is for those with mature, ageing skins who are concerned about pigmentation or dullness.

Once the kit arrives, a therapist will call you to set up a virtual appointment, which can be done via Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Whatsapp call or FaceTime — whatever suits you.