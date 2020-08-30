Incredible lockdown collabs: creatives come together while staying apart

Think you've got to be in the same room to collaborate? These artworks by local fashion designers, artists and other creatives are proof that you don't

"It's good to see faces with mouths," says visual artist Marlene Steyn as we connect via Zoom.



Wearing masks, being housebound and having virtual everything is what life under Covid-19 has been reduced to so, as an illustrator known for her dreamy and colourful artwork, the lockdown has been gloomy for Steyn. It's been a world in which smiles are hidden behind masks...