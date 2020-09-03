Nine times AKA impressed, amused or baffled us with his hairstyle choices

When AKA kicked off his career as part of the hip-hop group Entity, his go-to hairstyle was a short brush cut or close fade. This look was nothing to write home about and he continued to largely play it safe until he released his debut solo album, Altar Ego, in 2011.

But as the rapper's career has progressed, he's transformed into a hair chameleon serving up myriad cuts and colours. Some of these styles have earned approving nods, while others which have left us asking, “what’s going on with AKA?”

Here are nine times AKA has impressed, amused or baffled us with his hairstyle choices: