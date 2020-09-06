The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

MEN'S SHOPPING | Eclectic patterns will energise your spring wardrobe

Welcome the new season by swapping solemn winter hues for vibrant print pairings in tangerine, cyan and fuchsia. Here's everything you need to shop the look

06 September 2020 - 00:00 By Sahil Harilal

STOCKISTS

Adidas (https://shop.adidas.co.za/) Converse (https://www.converse.co.za/)Fabiani (https://www.fabiani.co.za/home/;jsessionid=JRnTgo3lVZ3wqhx3UgT1mK6zaJC-n20Fe4FzcyGc.com03) Markham (http://markham.co.za/) MRP (http://mrp.com/) Shelflife (https://www.shelflife.co.za/) Sunglass Hut (https://za.sunglasshut.com/) Superbalist (https://superbalist.com/) YDE (https://yde.co.za/) Zando (https://www.zando.co.za/) Zara (https://www.zara.com/za/) ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Three tasty dishes every South African should know how to cook. Do you? Food
  2. Overseas travel might be back ‘sooner than expected’: Tourism minister Travel
  3. WATCH | Even Cristiano Ronaldo loves 'Jerusalema' Lifestyle
  4. Tyler Perry is a billionaire — report Lifestyle
  5. Nine times AKA impressed, amused or baffled us with his hairstyle choices The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

'I am coloured, I am proud!' Eldorado schoolgirl delivers powerful poem at ...
Parties, hampers & security upgrades: 5 key points from Mokonyane's state ...