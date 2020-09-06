MEN'S SHOPPING | Eclectic patterns will energise your spring wardrobe
Welcome the new season by swapping solemn winter hues for vibrant print pairings in tangerine, cyan and fuchsia. Here's everything you need to shop the look
06 September 2020 - 00:00
STOCKISTS
Adidas (https://shop.adidas.co.za/) Converse (https://www.converse.co.za/)Fabiani (https://www.fabiani.co.za/home/;jsessionid=JRnTgo3lVZ3wqhx3UgT1mK6zaJC-n20Fe4FzcyGc.com03) Markham (http://markham.co.za/) MRP (http://mrp.com/) Shelflife (https://www.shelflife.co.za/) Sunglass Hut (https://za.sunglasshut.com/) Superbalist (https://superbalist.com/) YDE (https://yde.co.za/) Zando (https://www.zando.co.za/) Zara (https://www.zara.com/za/) ..
