MEN'S SHOPPING | Eclectic patterns will energise your spring wardrobe

Welcome the new season by swapping solemn winter hues for vibrant print pairings in tangerine, cyan and fuchsia. Here's everything you need to shop the look

STOCKISTS



Adidas (https://shop.adidas.co.za/) Converse (https://www.converse.co.za/)Fabiani (https://www.fabiani.co.za/home/;jsessionid=JRnTgo3lVZ3wqhx3UgT1mK6zaJC-n20Fe4FzcyGc.com03) Markham (http://markham.co.za/) MRP (http://mrp.com/) Shelflife (https://www.shelflife.co.za/) Sunglass Hut (https://za.sunglasshut.com/) Superbalist (https://superbalist.com/) YDE (https://yde.co.za/) Zando (https://www.zando.co.za/) Zara (https://www.zara.com/za/) ..