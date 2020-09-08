Clicks to remove TRESemmé products, senior executive resigns

Unilever did not respond to requests for comment.

On Tuesday, some Clicks stores around the country remained closed after protesters damaged seven shops on Monday.

The company planned to close all stores on Wednesday to provide counselling and support to staff.

“We recognise this event has had a significant impact on our people and our customers, and we have taken a decision to close our stores for a day on September 9,” said Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder.

A court on Tuesday blocked the EFF from preventing the opening of Clicks stores and intimidating employees and customers, eNCA television reported.

It is unclear what effect store closures would have on the company, which has already warned that trading would be tough for the rest of its financial year due to the coronavirus crisis.

Makers of consumer packaged goods have reconsidered their marketing after global protests against racial injustice. Several brands have scrapped black advertising mascots.

