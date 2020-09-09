Five local celebs who prove that natural hair is always worth flaunting

Given the recent buzz in the media regarding one of the country’s top retailers and one offensive hair ad, natural hair pride is bigger than ever.

That’s not to say we weren’t proud to flaunt our curls and coils before, but it’s long been a struggle to have Afro-textured hair be seen in society as beautiful, valid, normal and, at times, just to be seen at all.

Representation matters and that’s why celebrities who rock their natural crowns in amazing styles deserve to be celebrated for showing the world that natural hair can be as gorgeous as any other type or textured locks.