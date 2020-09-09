Mrs South Africa teams up with Arena Holdings

Arena Holdings, the publisher of the Sunday Times, TimesLIVE, Sowetan, Business Day and other prominent titles, is now the media partner for Mrs South Africa, the country's largest pageant for married women.

Joani Johnson, CEO of Mrs South Africa, described the pageant as “a life-changing journey for the women who enter this renowned women's empowerment programme”.

According to the pageant website, “the platform that Mrs South Africa creates for these women is significant in every way and creates a ripple effect across our beautiful country. Through the journey, women ... learn that you are never too old to follow your dreams and be the voice of change.”

Johnson added: “We are thrilled by our collaboration with Arena Holdings. We feel this is the right platform to celebrate and showcase SA women and their stories.”

Publications in the Arena Holdings stable will publish news from the various stages of the competition, including the top 50 semi-finalists, the top 25 finalists, and the crowning ceremony on February 26 2021.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Arena Holdings and we are excited to be part of a pageant that supports and celebrates female empowerment,” said Warren Wheatley, director at Arena Holdings.

The newly crowned Mrs South Africa will represent SA internationally, supported by Arena Holdings.

“Through Arena Holdings' publications, Mrs South Africa aims to share truly SA stories to empower and showcase true beauty that shines from within and celebrate every woman in her unique femininity,” the organisers said in a press statement.