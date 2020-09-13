The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Nike troubleshoots everyday exercise issues with innovative sports bras

A good sports bra can change a woman's enjoyment of sport, says Nicole Rendone who designed them. She tells us more

Andrea Nagel Lifestyle editor
13 September 2020

Now that we've become a nation of sports fanatics — and I don't mean of the spectator variety (we've always been that) — we need to take sports apparel a little more seriously.

Losing our freedom of movement (while embracing our bra-less selves) for the past few months has made people more eager than ever to get out and get active on the roads, promenades, trails, beaches and parks of our beautiful country...

