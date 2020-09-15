Elsa Majimbo collaborates with Fenty Beauty - here's how she landed the big gig

There is no stopping Kenyan internet sensation Elsa Majimbo as she has bagged yet another collaboration, this time with Fenty Beauty, a brand owned by musician Rihanna.

Here's how the 19-year old climbed the ladder to fame and brand ambassadorship:

Keeping millions sane during the pandemic

Elsa has been making skits for years, but the Covid-19 pandemic has been a blessing in disguise for her as it launched her brand to a global audience.

When governments around the world put their countries into lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Elsa's video about missing no-one during the lockdown resonated with thousands globally, and continues to be a favourite among her fans.