Elsa Majimbo collaborates with Fenty Beauty - here's how she landed the big gig
There is no stopping Kenyan internet sensation Elsa Majimbo as she has bagged yet another collaboration, this time with Fenty Beauty, a brand owned by musician Rihanna.
Here's how the 19-year old climbed the ladder to fame and brand ambassadorship:
Keeping millions sane during the pandemic
Elsa has been making skits for years, but the Covid-19 pandemic has been a blessing in disguise for her as it launched her brand to a global audience.
When governments around the world put their countries into lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Elsa's video about missing no-one during the lockdown resonated with thousands globally, and continues to be a favourite among her fans.
Unique brand
Elsa is arguably one of the biggest and most successful young comedians on the continent, something she attributed to authenticity during an interview with TimesLIVE. Unlike many YouTube stars, her videos are, in her own words, “low quality” and are “under-edited.” However, that is not an issue as she relies solely on her wit and personality to build her brand and fan base.
This year alone, she has collaborated with Chicken Licken and with beauty brand Mac cosmetics. among other brands.
Iconic sunglasses
Any fan of Elsa's will know that aside from crunching potato chips in her videos, her 1990s sunglasses are a prominent feature which she uses as a prop. This, say fans, could be why she landed the sunglasses collaboration with Fenty Beauty.
In a now-viral video, she announced on Twitter that she and Rihanna are “childhood friends”.
“Oh Nana, what's my name? Money,” she said in the video while she changed into variations of sunglasses from the brand. “You call her Rihanna, I call her best friend. And, in case you didn't know, rich is spelled “F.E.N.T. Y”.
Watch the hilarious video below:
My 19 year old self literally got a chance to work with @FentyOfficial . I’m so proud!!!! Thanking the Fenty fam they’ve been so amazing and Rihanna for this amazing brand ! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/8j4LsIGXAD— Elsa Majimbo (@ElsaAngel19) September 13, 2020